Steel City Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in March 2023 down 15.48% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 38.92% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 32.86% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2022.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 63.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.