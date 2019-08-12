STC India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,260.59 crore, down 39.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,260.59 crore in June 2019 down 39.46% from Rs. 3,733.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.34 crore in June 2019 down 6561.64% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2019 down 108.84% from Rs. 57.67 crore in June 2018.

STC India shares closed at 88.20 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.44% returns over the last 6 months and -38.30% over the last 12 months.