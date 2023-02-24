Standard Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, up 2177.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 up 2177.09% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 2092.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 2850% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Standard Capita shares closed at 35.90 on February 23, 2023 (BSE)