SSPDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore, up 894.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore in June 2023 up 894.34% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 35.6% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 552.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

SSPDL shares closed at 14.74 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and -7.87% over the last 12 months.