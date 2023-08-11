English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SSPDL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore, up 894.34% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SSPDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.75 crore in June 2023 up 894.34% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 35.6% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 552.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    SSPDL shares closed at 14.74 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and -7.87% over the last 12 months.

    SSPDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.755.680.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.755.680.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.31-0.072.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.946.22-2.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.450.45
    Depreciation0.050.040.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.530.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-1.49-0.28
    Other Income0.161.410.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-0.09-0.27
    Interest0.010.381.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-0.47-1.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-0.47-1.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-0.47-1.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-0.47-1.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.17-0.47-1.82
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.36-1.41
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.36-1.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.36-1.41
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.36-1.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SSPDL
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!