Sri Vajra Gran Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 22.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 22.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 63.83% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Sri Vajra Gran shares closed at 2.09 on January 24, 2020 (BSE)