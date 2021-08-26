Sri Krishna Con Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 230.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 230.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 111.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Sri Krishna Con EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 6.94 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.03% returns over the last 6 months and 16.64% over the last 12 months.