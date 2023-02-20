SREI Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 48.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 44.96% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.