    SREI Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 48.28% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 44.96% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.315.556.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.315.556.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.601.20
    Depreciation0.590.591.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.262.222.21
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.07-0.531.15
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.400.933.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.721.74-3.74
    Other Income0.010.032.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.711.77-0.82
    Interest--0.010.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.711.76-1.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.711.76-1.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.711.76-1.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.711.76-1.29
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.03-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SREI Infra #SREI Infrastructure Finance
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:33 pm