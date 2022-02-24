SREI Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, up 188.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2021 up 188.77% from Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 up 95.71% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 up 104.35% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2020.

SREI Infra shares closed at 5.35 on February 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.