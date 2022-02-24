SREI Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, up 188.77% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2021 up 188.77% from Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 up 95.71% from Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 up 104.35% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2020.
SREI Infra shares closed at 5.35 on February 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.40
|8.99
|-7.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.40
|8.99
|-7.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.18
|2.69
|Depreciation
|1.85
|1.84
|1.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2.21
|2.96
|2.15
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.15
|1.15
|11.96
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.73
|7.02
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-5.16
|-27.94
|Other Income
|2.92
|1.52
|2.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-3.64
|-25.61
|Interest
|0.47
|0.57
|8.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-4.21
|-33.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-4.21
|-33.85
|Tax
|--
|-18.44
|-3.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|14.23
|-30.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|14.23
|-30.10
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.28
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.28
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.28
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.28
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited