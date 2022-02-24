SREI Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 834.42 crore, up 70.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 834.42 crore in December 2021 up 70.16% from Rs. 490.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.29 crore in December 2021 up 101.82% from Rs. 3,812.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.94 crore in December 2021 up 118.92% from Rs. 2,769.76 crore in December 2020.

SREI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 75.75 in December 2020.

SREI Infra shares closed at 5.35 on February 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.