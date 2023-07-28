English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    South (I) Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore in June 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 80.52 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2023 down 8060.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2023 down 58.65% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022.South (I) Paper shares closed at 105.85 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -25.80% over the last 12 months.
    South India Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9369.0680.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.9369.0680.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0642.1442.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.61-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.537.846.86
    Depreciation4.474.393.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3226.9124.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-11.613.50
    Other Income0.460.940.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-10.673.53
    Interest4.135.013.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.53-15.680.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.53-15.680.27
    Tax-1.39-5.370.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.14-10.300.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.14-10.300.05
    Equity Share Capital18.7518.7515.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.21-6.830.03
    Diluted EPS-2.21-6.830.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.21-6.830.03
    Diluted EPS-2.21-6.830.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #South (I) Paper #South India Paper Mills
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!