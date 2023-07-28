South (I) Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.93 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 76.93 69.06 80.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 76.93 69.06 80.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 41.06 42.14 42.43 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -0.61 -0.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.53 7.84 6.86 Depreciation 4.47 4.39 3.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.32 26.91 24.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 -11.61 3.50 Other Income 0.46 0.94 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 -10.67 3.53 Interest 4.13 5.01 3.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.53 -15.68 0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -5.53 -15.68 0.27 Tax -1.39 -5.37 0.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.14 -10.30 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.14 -10.30 0.05 Equity Share Capital 18.75 18.75 15.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.21 -6.83 0.03 Diluted EPS -2.21 -6.83 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.21 -6.83 0.03 Diluted EPS -2.21 -6.83 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited