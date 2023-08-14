Source Natural Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in June 2023 up 27.7% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 36.71% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Source Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Source Natural shares closed at 104.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.