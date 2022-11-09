English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Snowman Logist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore, up 55.02% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore in September 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 70.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 469.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 up 26.69% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

    Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Close

    Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.

    Snowman Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.6287.2970.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.6287.2970.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.42----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.08----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.288.317.23
    Depreciation13.2612.7912.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.9258.9044.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.837.295.17
    Other Income1.031.181.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.858.486.22
    Interest5.695.414.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.163.072.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.163.072.01
    Tax2.491.181.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.671.890.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.671.890.47
    Equity Share Capital167.09167.09167.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.110.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.110.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.110.03
    Diluted EPS0.160.110.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Snowman Logist #Snowman Logistics #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:20 pm