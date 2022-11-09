English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SNL Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.92 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNL Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.92 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 down 11.55% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 10.38% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

    SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.39 in September 2021.

    Close

    SNL Bearings shares closed at 297.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.

    SNL Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9211.3012.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9211.3012.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.064.123.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-0.610.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.202.142.02
    Depreciation0.370.380.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.722.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.142.553.79
    Other Income0.460.100.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.602.654.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.602.654.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.602.654.08
    Tax0.920.691.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.681.963.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.681.963.03
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.425.438.39
    Diluted EPS7.425.438.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.425.438.39
    Diluted EPS7.425.438.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SNL Bearings
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am