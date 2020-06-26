SNL Bearings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.50 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.50 crore in March 2020 down 11.46% from Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 53.37% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2020 down 45.64% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2019.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 122.40 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -31.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.51% over the last 12 months.