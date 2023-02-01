SMC Global Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.96 crore in December 2022 down 36.5% from Rs. 50.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.89 crore in December 2022 down 12.51% from Rs. 83.31 crore in December 2021.
SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in December 2021.
|SMC Global Secu shares closed at 77.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
|SMC Global Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.11
|301.43
|286.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.11
|301.43
|286.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.47
|65.76
|52.86
|Depreciation
|6.09
|5.44
|5.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.07
|0.21
|3.11
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.07
|170.62
|165.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.41
|59.41
|59.88
|Other Income
|1.39
|0.72
|18.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.80
|60.12
|78.09
|Interest
|25.50
|19.55
|15.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.31
|40.57
|62.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.31
|40.57
|62.72
|Tax
|9.31
|11.06
|12.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.99
|29.51
|50.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.99
|29.51
|50.42
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|31.96
|29.47
|50.33
|Equity Share Capital
|20.94
|20.94
|22.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.05
|2.79
|4.46
|Diluted EPS
|3.05
|2.79
|4.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.05
|2.79
|4.46
|Diluted EPS
|3.05
|2.79
|4.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited