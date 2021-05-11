SKP Securities Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 19.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in March 2021 up 19.61% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021 up 255.85% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021 up 1422.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.47 in March 2020.

SKP Securities shares closed at 44.35 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months