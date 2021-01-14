SKF India Q3 PAT seen up 42.8% YoY to Rs. 73.1 cr: ICICI Direct

SKF India |Company reported profit at Rs 65 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 84.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 703.2 crore from Rs 747.2 crore YoY. (Image: skf.com)

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects SKF India to report net profit at Rs. 73.1 crore up 42.8% year-on-year (up 12.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 781 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 50.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 109.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.