SJS Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.36 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.36 crore in March 2023 down 5.63% from Rs. 73.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2023 down 12.05% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2022.

SJS Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2022.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 477.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.