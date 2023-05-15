English
    SJS Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.36 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.36 crore in March 2023 down 5.63% from Rs. 73.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2023 down 12.05% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2022.

    SJS Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2022.

    SJS Enterprises shares closed at 477.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.3671.4873.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.3671.4873.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.3225.2228.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.850.131.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5411.2510.50
    Depreciation4.254.363.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9413.0911.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4617.4518.06
    Other Income2.512.271.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9719.7119.17
    Interest0.170.190.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8019.5219.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8019.5219.03
    Tax3.675.204.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1314.3214.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1314.3214.32
    Equity Share Capital30.4430.4430.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.704.70
    Diluted EPS3.944.644.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.704.70
    Diluted EPS3.944.644.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
