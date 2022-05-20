Sintex Plastics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 291.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 386.30 crore in March 2022 down 88.25% from Rs. 205.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 355.44 crore in March 2022 down 953.6% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 6.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 61.25% over the last 12 months.