Sigachi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.08 crore in March 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 70.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2023 down 9.57% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2023 up 4.08% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2022.

Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 250.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.02% over the last 12 months.