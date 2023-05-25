English
    Sigachi Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 72.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2023 down 16.18% from Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022.

    Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2022.

    Sigachi Ind shares closed at 248.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -3.98% over the last 12 months.

    Sigachi Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.4268.8572.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.4268.8572.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6236.5037.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.091.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.04-7.52-1.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4110.085.61
    Depreciation1.981.780.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0814.7616.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2012.2413.85
    Other Income1.551.291.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7513.5215.58
    Interest1.411.200.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3312.3215.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3312.3215.10
    Tax3.022.503.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.329.8211.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.329.8211.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.329.8211.64
    Equity Share Capital30.7430.7430.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.383.204.49
    Diluted EPS2.383.204.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.383.204.49
    Diluted EPS2.383.204.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm