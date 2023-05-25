Sigachi Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.42 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 72.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2023 down 16.18% from Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022.

Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2022.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 248.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -3.98% over the last 12 months.