Sidh Automobile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Sidh Automobile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Sidh Automobile shares closed at 12.50 on October 13, 2016 (BSE)