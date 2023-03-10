English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sidh Automobile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

    March 10, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sidh Automobiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Sidh Automobile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Sidh Automobile shares closed at 12.50 on October 13, 2016 (BSE)

    Sidh Automobiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.040.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.040.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.000.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.000.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.000.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.00
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.01
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.01
    Diluted EPS0.02--0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sidh Automobile #Sidh Automobiles
    first published: Mar 10, 2023 09:00 am