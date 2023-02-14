English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sical Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 42.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 down 137.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2021.

    Sical Logistics shares closed at 7.70 on December 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.34% over the last 12 months.

    Sical Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.5264.4042.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.5264.4042.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.5855.4132.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.602.31
    Depreciation11.8712.2414.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.061.423.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.58-6.27-10.70
    Other Income0.590.397.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.99-5.88-3.69
    Interest0.700.890.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.69-6.77-4.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.69-6.77-4.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.69-6.77-4.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.69-6.77-4.50
    Equity Share Capital58.5458.5458.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.83-1.16-0.77
    Diluted EPS-1.83-1.16-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.83-1.16-0.77
    Diluted EPS-1.83-1.16-0.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sical Logistics #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am