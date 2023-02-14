Sical Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sical Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 42.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 down 137.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2021.
Sical Logistics shares closed at 7.70 on December 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -46.34% over the last 12 months.
|Sical Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.52
|64.40
|42.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.52
|64.40
|42.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.58
|55.41
|32.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.59
|1.60
|2.31
|Depreciation
|11.87
|12.24
|14.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|1.42
|3.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.58
|-6.27
|-10.70
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.39
|7.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.99
|-5.88
|-3.69
|Interest
|0.70
|0.89
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.69
|-6.77
|-4.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.69
|-6.77
|-4.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.69
|-6.77
|-4.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.69
|-6.77
|-4.50
|Equity Share Capital
|58.54
|58.54
|58.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-1.16
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-1.16
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-1.16
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|-1.16
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited