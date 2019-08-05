Shyama Infosys Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 68.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 68.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.29 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)