Shreyas Shippin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.61 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.61 crore in March 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 168.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022 up 194.33% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.00 crore in March 2022 up 198.87% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has increased to Rs. 34.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.56 in March 2021.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 349.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.23% returns over the last 6 months and 203.61% over the last 12 months.