ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, up 117.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in March 2022 up 117.53% from Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 3353.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 147.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 3.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)