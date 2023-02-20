ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2022 down 36.55% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 71.66% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 1.23 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -78.15% over the last 12 months.