ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, up 142.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2021 up 142.65% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 up 159.52% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 up 156.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2020.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 129.25 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 2.99% over the last 12 months.