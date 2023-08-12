English
    Shree Renuka Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.50 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,214.50 crore in June 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 1,919.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.50 crore in June 2023 down 1.06% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.00 crore in June 2023 up 111.99% from Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.66% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Renuka Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,214.502,045.401,919.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,214.502,045.401,919.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,379.802,281.201,310.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods--11.706.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks529.40-791.00282.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.6037.6033.20
    Depreciation62.3057.9056.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.20268.60235.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.20179.40-5.20
    Other Income74.5047.5020.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.70226.9015.20
    Interest193.20171.10118.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.5055.80-103.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-103.5055.80-103.40
    Tax1.003.40--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-104.5052.40-103.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-104.5052.40-103.40
    Equity Share Capital212.80212.80212.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.25-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.490.25-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.25-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.490.25-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

