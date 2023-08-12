Shree Renuka Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.50 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,214.50 crore in June 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 1,919.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.50 crore in June 2023 down 1.06% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.00 crore in June 2023 up 111.99% from Rs. 71.70 crore in June 2022.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.66% over the last 12 months.