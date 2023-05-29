English
    Shree Rama News Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, down 55.38% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2023 down 55.38% from Rs. 30.00 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 126.54% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 up 46.48% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.Shree Rama News shares closed at 13.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.01% returns over the last 6 months and -17.63% over the last 12 months.
    Shree Rama Newsprint
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3820.0730.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3820.0730.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.216.734.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.64--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.273.9316.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.441.593.09
    Depreciation1.117.197.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.354.666.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-4.68-7.05
    Other Income1.450.132.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.01-4.55-4.92
    Interest--2.262.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.01-6.81-7.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.01-6.81-7.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.01-6.81-7.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.01-6.81-7.58
    Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.81-0.46-0.51
    Diluted EPS-6.81-0.46-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.81-0.46-0.51
    Diluted EPS-6.81-0.46-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

