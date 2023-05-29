Shree Rama News Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, down 55.38% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.38 20.07 30.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.38 20.07 30.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.21 6.73 4.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.64 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.27 3.93 16.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.44 1.59 3.09 Depreciation 1.11 7.19 7.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.35 4.66 6.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -4.68 -7.05 Other Income 1.45 0.13 2.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.01 -4.55 -4.92 Interest -- 2.26 2.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.01 -6.81 -7.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.01 -6.81 -7.58 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.01 -6.81 -7.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.01 -6.81 -7.58 Equity Share Capital 147.52 147.52 147.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.81 -0.46 -0.51 Diluted EPS -6.81 -0.46 -0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.81 -0.46 -0.51 Diluted EPS -6.81 -0.46 -0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited