Shree Rama News Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, down 55.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in March 2023 down 55.38% from Rs. 30.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 126.54% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 up 46.48% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.
|Shree Rama News shares closed at 13.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.01% returns over the last 6 months and -17.63% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.38
|20.07
|30.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.38
|20.07
|30.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.21
|6.73
|4.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.64
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|3.93
|16.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|1.59
|3.09
|Depreciation
|1.11
|7.19
|7.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.35
|4.66
|6.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|-4.68
|-7.05
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.13
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.01
|-4.55
|-4.92
|Interest
|--
|2.26
|2.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.01
|-6.81
|-7.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.01
|-6.81
|-7.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.01
|-6.81
|-7.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.01
|-6.81
|-7.58
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.81
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.81
|-0.46
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.81
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.81
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited