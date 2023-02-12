Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 132.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 132.21% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 221.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Shree Metalloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Read More

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 32.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.12% over the last 12 months.