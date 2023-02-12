English
    Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 132.21% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Metalloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 132.21% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 221.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.3523.0610.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.3523.0610.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.4121.2711.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.431.49-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.06
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.100.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.09-0.05
    Other Income0.020.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.14-0.02
    Interest0.020.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.10-0.02
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax0.190.10-0.02
    Tax0.17-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.11-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.11-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.20-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.040.20-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.20-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.040.20-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
