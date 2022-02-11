Shree Kr Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.07 crore, up 60.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.07 crore in December 2021 up 60.44% from Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021 up 34.01% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021 up 90.54% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 28.30 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)