Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 151.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations206.44162.01151.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations206.44162.01151.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.9129.9327.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.59-15.33-0.37
    Power & Fuel57.4361.92--
    Employees Cost10.1810.269.77
    Depreciation8.768.727.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.3359.8895.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.246.6311.32
    Other Income1.001.820.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.248.4612.18
    Interest0.410.510.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.837.9511.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.837.9511.79
    Tax-2.371.984.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.195.967.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.195.967.27
    Equity Share Capital145.20144.30143.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.410.51
    Diluted EPS0.690.410.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.410.51
    Diluted EPS0.690.410.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
