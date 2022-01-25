Shemaroo Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.93 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.93 crore in December 2021 down 1.3% from Rs. 87.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 up 372.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021 up 21.66% from Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2020.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 120.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 74.42% over the last 12 months.