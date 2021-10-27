Shekhawati Poly Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.80 crore, up 1240.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.80 crore in September 2021 up 1240.01% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021 up 37.89% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021 up 70.72% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2020.

Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.70 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)