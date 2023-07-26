English
    SHAREINDIA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.02 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAREINDIA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.02 crore in June 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 191.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.50 crore in June 2023 up 27.12% from Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2022.

    SHAREINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 15.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.28 in June 2022.

    SHAREINDIA shares closed at 1,194.10 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

    SHAREINDIA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations208.02260.64191.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations208.02260.64191.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.071.013.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.710.75-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.5640.3818.03
    Depreciation2.393.072.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.0799.07108.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.23116.3760.01
    Other Income0.882.922.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.11119.2962.49
    Interest12.349.966.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.77109.3356.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.77109.3356.12
    Tax16.7023.3913.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.0885.9342.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0885.9342.38
    Equity Share Capital32.6732.5431.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6626.6013.28
    Diluted EPS15.5926.6013.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6623.1313.28
    Diluted EPS15.5923.1313.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

