    Shanti Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 75.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.Shanti Overseas shares closed at 15.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.
    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.255.1016.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.255.1016.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.220.210.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.955.0513.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02--2.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.200.29
    Depreciation0.040.450.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.196.860.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-7.68-1.08
    Other Income0.060.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-7.61-1.01
    Interest0.020.140.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-7.75-1.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-7.75-1.21
    Tax0.01-3.41-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-4.34-1.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-4.34-1.19
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-3.91-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.26-3.91-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-3.91-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.26-3.91-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

