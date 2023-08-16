Shanti Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.25 5.10 16.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.25 5.10 16.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.21 0.22 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.95 5.05 13.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -- 2.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.29 Depreciation 0.04 0.45 0.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 6.86 0.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -7.68 -1.08 Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -7.61 -1.01 Interest 0.02 0.14 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -7.75 -1.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.28 -7.75 -1.21 Tax 0.01 -3.41 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -4.34 -1.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -4.34 -1.19 Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -3.91 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.26 -3.91 -1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -3.91 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.26 -3.91 -1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited