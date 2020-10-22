Shanthi Gears Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore, down 24.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore in September 2020 down 24.27% from Rs. 70.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2020 down 20.69% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2020 down 26.59% from Rs. 14.03 crore in September 2019.

Shanthi Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2019.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 99.80 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.