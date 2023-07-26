English
    Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore in June 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 98.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.72 crore in June 2023 up 125.67% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022.

    Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    Shanthi Gears shares closed at 462.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 105.28% over the last 12 months.

    Shanthi Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.45123.4098.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.45123.4098.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.4957.1052.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.571.87-2.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6617.7015.22
    Depreciation18.632.882.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--20.0816.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1023.7715.55
    Other Income3.992.782.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0926.5517.69
    Interest2.97----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1226.5517.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1226.5517.69
    Tax6.007.084.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1219.4713.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1219.4713.44
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.541.75
    Diluted EPS2.362.541.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.541.75
    Diluted EPS2.362.541.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

