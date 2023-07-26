Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore in June 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 98.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.72 crore in June 2023 up 125.67% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 462.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 105.28% over the last 12 months.