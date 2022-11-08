Shankara Buildi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.44 crore, up 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.44 crore in September 2022 up 55.45% from Rs. 570.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in September 2022 up 100.87% from Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.41 crore in September 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2021.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 730.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.