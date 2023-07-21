Shalby Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in June 2023 up 16.76% from Rs. 201.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.83 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.66 crore in June 2023 up 8.2% from Rs. 44.05 crore in June 2022.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2022.

Shalby shares closed at 189.00 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.