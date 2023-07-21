English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shalby Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in June 2023 up 16.76% from Rs. 201.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.83 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 20.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.66 crore in June 2023 up 8.2% from Rs. 44.05 crore in June 2022.

    Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2022.

    Shalby shares closed at 189.00 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 69.05% over the last 12 months.

    Shalby
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.49198.98201.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.49198.98201.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.889.74--
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.0018.8917.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.37-16.77-9.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2041.6832.34
    Depreciation11.9412.8111.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.65119.79121.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1912.8428.48
    Other Income4.539.183.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7222.0232.47
    Interest2.752.841.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9719.1930.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.9719.1930.63
    Tax12.155.2910.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8213.9020.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8213.9020.10
    Minority Interest0.010.000.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.8313.9020.11
    Equity Share Capital107.31107.31107.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.291.87
    Diluted EPS1.941.291.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.291.87
    Diluted EPS1.941.291.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

