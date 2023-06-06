Setco Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 7300% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 7300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 88.69% from Rs. 72.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 up 84.07% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

Setco Auto shares closed at 7.05 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.76% returns over the last 6 months and -50.87% over the last 12 months.