Setco Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 7300% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 7300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 88.69% from Rs. 72.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 up 84.07% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
Setco Auto shares closed at 7.05 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.76% returns over the last 6 months and -50.87% over the last 12 months.
|Setco Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.10
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.10
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.40
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.41
|0.28
|-0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|-0.58
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.93
|-1.45
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.08
|-2.03
|1.13
|Interest
|0.05
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.03
|-2.03
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-92.38
|P/L Before Tax
|2.03
|-2.03
|-91.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|-18.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.03
|-2.03
|-72.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-10.27
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.24
|-2.03
|-72.85
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited