    Setco Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 7300% Y-o-Y

    June 06, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 7300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 88.69% from Rs. 72.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 up 84.07% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    Setco Auto shares closed at 7.05 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.76% returns over the last 6 months and -50.87% over the last 12 months.

    Setco Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.740.100.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.740.100.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.40--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.410.28-0.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.15-0.580.81
    Other Income0.93-1.450.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.08-2.031.13
    Interest0.05--0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.03-2.031.10
    Exceptional Items-----92.38
    P/L Before Tax2.03-2.03-91.28
    Tax-----18.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.03-2.03-72.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-10.27----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.24-2.03-72.85
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7526.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.15-5.45
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.15-5.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.15-5.45
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.15-5.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

