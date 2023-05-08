Sera Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 576.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sera Investments & Finance India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 576.08% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 down 70.34% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.
Sera Investment shares closed at 70.36 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 140.22% returns over the last 6 months and 447.98% over the last 12 months.
|Sera Investments & Finance India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|-0.73
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|-0.73
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.18
|0.47
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.75
|-1.24
|-0.89
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|-4.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.74
|-1.20
|-5.07
|Interest
|0.25
|0.03
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.00
|-1.23
|-5.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.00
|-1.23
|-5.96
|Tax
|1.39
|--
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-5.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-5.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-11.02
|Diluted EPS
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-11.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-11.02
|Diluted EPS
|-9.39
|-1.23
|-11.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited