    Sera Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 576.08% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sera Investments & Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 576.08% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 down 70.34% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

    Sera Investment shares closed at 70.36 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 140.22% returns over the last 6 months and 447.98% over the last 12 months.

    Sera Investments & Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.48-0.730.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.48-0.730.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.180.471.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.75-1.24-0.89
    Other Income0.000.04-4.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.74-1.20-5.07
    Interest0.250.030.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.00-1.23-5.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.00-1.23-5.96
    Tax1.39---0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.39-1.23-5.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.39-1.23-5.51
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.39-1.23-11.02
    Diluted EPS-9.39-1.23-11.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.39-1.23-11.02
    Diluted EPS-9.39-1.23-11.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am