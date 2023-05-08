Sera Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 576.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 576.08% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2023 down 70.34% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

Sera Investment shares closed at 70.36 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 140.22% returns over the last 6 months and 447.98% over the last 12 months.