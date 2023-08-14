Selan Explore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.12 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.12 crore in June 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2023 down 44.49% from Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2023 down 34.45% from Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022.

Selan Explore EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in June 2022.

Selan Explore shares closed at 372.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 90.07% over the last 12 months.