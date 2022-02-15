Seamec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.52 crore, up 69.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.52 crore in December 2021 up 69.2% from Rs. 64.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021 down 41.48% from Rs. 68.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021 up 149.15% from Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2020.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 27.05 in December 2020.

Seamec shares closed at 1,172.65 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.70% returns over the last 6 months and 157.84% over the last 12 months.