    Sea TV Network Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 12.8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 8.54% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sea TV Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.672.402.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.672.402.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.020.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.01-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.311.05
    Depreciation0.110.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.332.032.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.03-1.05-0.93
    Other Income0.033.480.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.002.43-0.91
    Interest0.090.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.092.34-0.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.092.34-0.97
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.092.34-0.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.092.34-0.97
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.911.95-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.911.95-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.911.95-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.911.95-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

