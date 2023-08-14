Sea TV Network Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 12.8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 8.54% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.