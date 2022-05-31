Sea TV Network Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 85.69% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.38 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)