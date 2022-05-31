Sea TV Network Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 85.69% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.38 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Sea TV Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.11
|3.71
|3.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.11
|3.71
|3.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|--
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.25
|1.30
|Depreciation
|-0.37
|0.44
|2.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|2.46
|4.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.48
|-4.43
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.50
|-4.36
|Interest
|0.09
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.51
|-4.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.51
|-4.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.51
|-4.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.51
|-4.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.62
|-0.51
|-4.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.43
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.43
|-3.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.43
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.43
|-3.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited