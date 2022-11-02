Saurashtra Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y
November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 177.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 down 213.28% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 down 442.61% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.55 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.19% over the last 12 months.
|Saurashtra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.48
|214.54
|177.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|186.48
|214.54
|177.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.00
|28.00
|36.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.25
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.61
|-2.46
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.84
|11.43
|12.19
|Depreciation
|6.68
|6.43
|5.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|167.73
|173.09
|135.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.63
|-2.19
|-13.20
|Other Income
|1.61
|2.05
|2.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.02
|-0.15
|-10.29
|Interest
|1.53
|1.23
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.55
|-1.37
|-11.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.55
|-1.37
|-11.28
|Tax
|-10.93
|-0.29
|-4.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.62
|-1.09
|-7.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.62
|-1.09
|-7.22
|Equity Share Capital
|70.34
|70.34
|70.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-0.15
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-0.15
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-0.15
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-0.15
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited