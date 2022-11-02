English
    Saurashtra Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 177.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 down 213.28% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 down 442.61% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

    Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.55 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.19% over the last 12 months.

    Saurashtra Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.48214.54177.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.48214.54177.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.0028.0036.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.250.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.61-2.461.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8411.4312.19
    Depreciation6.686.435.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.73173.09135.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.63-2.19-13.20
    Other Income1.612.052.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.02-0.15-10.29
    Interest1.531.230.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.55-1.37-11.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.55-1.37-11.28
    Tax-10.93-0.29-4.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.62-1.09-7.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.62-1.09-7.22
    Equity Share Capital70.3470.3470.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.22-0.15-1.03
    Diluted EPS-3.22-0.15-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.22-0.15-1.03
    Diluted EPS-3.22-0.15-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

