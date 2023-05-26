English
    Saurashtra Cem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore, up 108.13% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore in March 2023 up 108.13% from Rs. 226.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2023 up 343.38% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.16 crore in March 2023 up 3383.17% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.

    Saurashtra Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.42237.36226.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.42237.36226.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.1646.4435.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.500.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.86-12.345.79
    Power & Fuel211.56--88.82
    Employees Cost25.1515.6411.53
    Depreciation9.846.905.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.98187.4788.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.97-7.26-9.58
    Other Income3.353.342.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.32-3.92-6.81
    Interest1.951.621.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.37-5.53-8.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.37-5.53-8.23
    Tax7.060.55-2.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.31-6.09-5.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.31-6.09-5.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.31-6.09-5.88
    Equity Share Capital70.3870.3570.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.29-0.87-0.84
    Diluted EPS1.29-0.87-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.29-0.87-0.84
    Diluted EPS1.29-0.87-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm