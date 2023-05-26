Saurashtra Cem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore, up 108.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore in March 2023 up 108.13% from Rs. 226.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2023 up 343.38% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.16 crore in March 2023 up 3383.17% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.