    Sarla Performan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.31 crore, down 27.5% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.5% from Rs. 117.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 33.48% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in June 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2022.

    Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

    Sarla Performan shares closed at 47.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sarla Performance Fibers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.3169.78117.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.3169.78117.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.0838.2660.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.79-6.281.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.714.114.12
    Depreciation7.968.287.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8923.5231.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.451.9012.79
    Other Income6.051.751.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.503.6514.27
    Interest1.311.520.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.202.1313.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.202.1313.44
    Tax2.902.103.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.300.039.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.300.039.64
    Minority Interest0.060.10-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.360.139.56
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.021.15
    Diluted EPS0.760.021.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.021.15
    Diluted EPS0.760.021.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

