Sarla Performan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.31 crore, down 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.5% from Rs. 117.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 33.48% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in June 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2022.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 47.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.24% over the last 12 months.